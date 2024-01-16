Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:EFG traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,404 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

