Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

DFIV traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 706,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,571. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

