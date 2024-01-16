Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,437,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 60,047,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,420,379. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.