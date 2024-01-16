Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

