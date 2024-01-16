Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,277. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

