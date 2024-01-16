Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $575,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,625,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,143,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 172.1% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,536. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

