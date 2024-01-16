Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $335,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,237 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

