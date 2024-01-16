Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Haleon by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 79.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Haleon by 10.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 9,895,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

