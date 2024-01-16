Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after buying an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after buying an additional 139,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 578,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,179. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.