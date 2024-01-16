Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,392,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.