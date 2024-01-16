Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 14,865 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 556,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,852. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

