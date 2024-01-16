Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) received a C$64.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.71.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$50.50. 814,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

