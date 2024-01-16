Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 9th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

TECK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 3,220,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,121. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

