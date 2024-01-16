Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.64 and a one year high of $487.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

