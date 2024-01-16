Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.