Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

