Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.26% of StoneCo worth $41,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

StoneCo Trading Up 4.7 %

STNE stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,008,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

