Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 50,693 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 29,610,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,735,820. The company has a market cap of $254.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.