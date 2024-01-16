Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 26,058 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,938 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $82,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.05. 932,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,986. The company has a market cap of $270.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

