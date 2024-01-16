Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $49.67 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.9% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 18,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

