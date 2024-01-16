Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.74 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.23. 386,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

