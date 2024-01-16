Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $35,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $227.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

