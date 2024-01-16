Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $43,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.8 %

ASML stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $707.71. 468,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.17. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $279.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

