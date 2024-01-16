TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,965 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.9 %

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.74. 2,580,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,523. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

