TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of TD SYNNEX worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,237,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $620,633.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $620,633.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

