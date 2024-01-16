TD Securities Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$205.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$180.00.

TSE TRI traded up C$1.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$198.03. 102,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$189.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$151.86 and a twelve month high of C$198.44.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8581827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Insiders own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

