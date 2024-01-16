TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.46.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.89. 232,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$174.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

