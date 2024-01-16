TD Cowen Increases Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $95.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of TSM opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

