TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

