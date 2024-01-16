TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

NYSE:CI opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.05.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

