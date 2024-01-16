TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,308 shares of company stock valued at $250,446,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.98. The company has a market capitalization of $961.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.