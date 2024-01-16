TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. 2,763,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

