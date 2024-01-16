TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 9,550,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,821,830. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,716 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

