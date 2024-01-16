TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.99. 2,316,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,638. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.