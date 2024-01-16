TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $51,814,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Valmont Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 164,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

