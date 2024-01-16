TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,044. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

