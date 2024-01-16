TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,198,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,632,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.08. 700,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

