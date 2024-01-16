TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 12,185,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,456. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

