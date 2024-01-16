TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $380.45. 3,908,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,783. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

