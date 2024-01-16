TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

