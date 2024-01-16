TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 100,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,673,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,342,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.35. 2,382,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.51.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

