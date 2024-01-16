TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 238.3% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of BINC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 188,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.44.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

