TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.91. 114,872,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,806,633. The stock has a market cap of $699.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.31 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

