Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

