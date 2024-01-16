Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121,721 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. 1,385,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,529. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

