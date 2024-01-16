Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Synchrony Financial worth $38,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

