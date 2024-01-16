Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:SGY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 248,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.89.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7104677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

