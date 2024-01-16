Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Short Interest Update

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Supremex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUMXF remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Tuesday. Supremex has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03.
About Supremex
