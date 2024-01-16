Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2,731.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 214,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 207,129 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.55.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.77. 209,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.