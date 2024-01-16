Summit Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 29.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 275,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

